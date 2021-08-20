HB Portfolio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 73.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 73.47% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 down 147.87% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 30.60 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.13% returns over the last 6 months and 91.25% over the last 12 months.