HB Portfolio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 3255.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in December 2022 up 3255.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

HB Portfolio
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.07 0.56 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.07 0.56 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.95 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.38 0.32
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -- 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.14 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.02 -0.26
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.02 -0.26
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 -0.04 -0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 -0.04 -0.27
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.05 -0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.05 -0.28
Equity Share Capital 10.76 10.76 10.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.04 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.04 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.04 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.04 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited