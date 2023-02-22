HB Portfolio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 3255.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in December 2022 up 3255.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 40.60 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 23.59% over the last 12 months.