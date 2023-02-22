English
    HB Portfolio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 3255.75% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in December 2022 up 3255.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 40.60 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 23.59% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.070.560.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.070.560.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.95----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.380.32
    Depreciation0.070.060.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.00--0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.140.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.02-0.26
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.02-0.26
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.42-0.04-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.42-0.04-0.27
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-0.05-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-0.05-0.28
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.04-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.04-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.04-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.04-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:11 am