HB Portfolio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 3255.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in December 2022 up 3255.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
HB Portfolio shares closed at 40.60 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 23.59% over the last 12 months.
|HB Portfolio
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.07
|0.56
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.07
|0.56
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.95
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.38
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.02
|-0.26
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.02
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.04
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.04
|-0.27
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.76
|10.76
|10.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.04
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.04
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.04
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.04
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited