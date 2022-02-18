HB Portfolio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 140.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 140.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 21.6% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 32.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)