HB Portfolio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 140.05% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 140.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 21.6% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 32.35% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.
HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|HB Portfolio
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.50
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.50
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.37
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.23
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.14
|-0.36
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.14
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.36
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.14
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.14
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|10.76
|10.76
|10.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.13
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.13
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.13
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.13
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited