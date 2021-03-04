HB Portfolio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 71.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 71.51% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 20.79% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 8.11% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 21.50 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 41.45% over the last 12 months.