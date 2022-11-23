HB Portfolio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 up 1191.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 2383.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 34.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.