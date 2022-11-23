English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HB Portfolio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in September 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 up 1191.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 2383.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 34.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.846.683.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.846.683.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.921.90
    Depreciation0.090.090.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.702.261.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.272.41-0.14
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.282.43-0.13
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.272.41-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.272.41-0.13
    Tax-0.120.190.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.392.22-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.392.22-0.22
    Minority Interest0.00-0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.010.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.452.22-0.13
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.292.06-0.20
    Diluted EPS1.292.06-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.292.06-0.20
    Diluted EPS1.292.06-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #HB Portfolio #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:44 am