HB Portfolio Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in September 2020 up 16.3% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2020 down 46.58% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2020 up 48.42% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2019.

HB Portfolio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in September 2019.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 19.75 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 51.92% returns over the last 6 months and 31.67% over the last 12 months.