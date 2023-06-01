HB Portfolio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 56.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 56.62% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 down 185.67% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 163.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.
HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.
|HB Portfolio
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.49
|10.69
|5.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.49
|10.69
|5.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.78
|5.95
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.03
|1.88
|1.79
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|1.08
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|1.69
|2.67
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|1.71
|2.61
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|1.69
|2.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|1.69
|2.60
|Tax
|0.48
|0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.30
|1.64
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.30
|1.64
|2.65
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.27
|1.65
|2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|10.76
|10.76
|10.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|1.52
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|1.52
|2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|1.52
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|1.52
|2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited