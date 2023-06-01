HB Portfolio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 56.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 56.62% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 down 185.67% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 163.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.