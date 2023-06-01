English
    HB Portfolio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 56.62% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 56.62% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 down 185.67% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 163.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 36.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.4910.695.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.4910.695.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.785.95--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.031.881.79
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.381.081.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.791.692.67
    Other Income-0.010.01-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.801.712.61
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.821.692.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.821.692.60
    Tax0.480.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.301.642.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.301.642.65
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.271.652.65
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.141.522.46
    Diluted EPS-2.141.522.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.141.522.46
    Diluted EPS-2.141.522.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

