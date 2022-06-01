HB Portfolio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, down 43.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in March 2022 down 43.42% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 138.48% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 up 38.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 31.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.39% returns over the last 6 months and 29.59% over the last 12 months.