HB Portfolio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 160.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in December 2022 up 160.16% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 up 52.86% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 35.34% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.