HB Portfolio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 160.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in December 2022 up 160.16% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 up 52.86% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 35.34% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 40.60 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 23.59% over the last 12 months.