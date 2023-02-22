English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HB Portfolio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 160.16% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Portfolio are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in December 2022 up 160.16% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 up 52.86% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2022 up 35.34% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

    HB Portfolio shares closed at 40.60 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 23.59% over the last 12 months.

    HB Portfolio
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.693.844.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.693.844.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.95----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.781.67
    Depreciation0.090.090.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.080.701.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.691.271.23
    Other Income0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.711.281.26
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.691.271.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.691.271.26
    Tax0.05-0.120.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.641.391.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.641.391.03
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.060.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.651.451.08
    Equity Share Capital10.7610.7610.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.290.96
    Diluted EPS1.521.290.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.290.96
    Diluted EPS1.521.290.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #HB Portfolio #Results
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:22 am