HB Portfolio Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore, up 111.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore in December 2020 up 111.09% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020 up 475.05% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020 up 569.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

HB Portfolio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

HB Portfolio shares closed at 21.95 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.62% returns over the last 6 months and 45.85% over the last 12 months.