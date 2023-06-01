HB Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 6.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 14.98% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 11.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

HB Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

HB Leasing shares closed at 3.56 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and 40.16% over the last 12 months.