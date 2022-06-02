HB Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 330.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2022 up 330.93% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 391.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 383.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

HB Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

HB Leasing shares closed at 2.54 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)