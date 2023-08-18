HB Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 102.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 102.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 127.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

HB Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

HB Leasing shares closed at 7.67 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.50% returns over the last 6 months and 76.73% over the last 12 months.