HB Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 122.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

HB Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

HB Leasing shares closed at 2.78 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 164.76% returns over the last 6 months and 131.67% over the last 12 months.