HB Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 268.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.