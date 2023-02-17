HB Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 268.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

HB Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

HB Leasing shares closed at 4.76 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 22.68% over the last 12 months.