HB Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 120.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

HB Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

HB Leasing shares closed at 1.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and 51.52% over the last 12 months.