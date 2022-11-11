 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HB Estate Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore, up 77.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 77.26% from Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 79.09% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2022 up 806.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 52.08% over the last 12 months.

HB Estate Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.34 19.59 12.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.34 19.59 12.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.25 1.95 1.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.37 4.01 3.54
Depreciation 1.80 1.78 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.42 8.02 6.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.50 3.82 -1.21
Other Income 0.41 0.15 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.91 3.96 -1.13
Interest 6.12 5.72 5.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 -1.75 -7.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.21 -1.75 -7.07
Tax -0.15 -0.47 -2.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 -1.28 -5.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 -1.28 -5.06
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.66 -2.60
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.66 -2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.66 -2.60
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.66 -2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 11, 2022
