HB Estate Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore, up 77.26% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 77.26% from Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 79.09% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2022 up 806.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 52.08% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.34
|19.59
|12.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.34
|19.59
|12.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.25
|1.95
|1.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.37
|4.01
|3.54
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.78
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.42
|8.02
|6.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.50
|3.82
|-1.21
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.15
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.91
|3.96
|-1.13
|Interest
|6.12
|5.72
|5.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-1.75
|-7.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.21
|-1.75
|-7.07
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.47
|-2.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-1.28
|-5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-1.28
|-5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited