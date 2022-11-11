English
    HB Estate Dev Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore, up 77.26% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 77.26% from Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 79.09% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2022 up 806.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    HB Estate Dev shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 52.08% over the last 12 months.

    HB Estate Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3419.5912.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3419.5912.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.251.951.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.374.013.54
    Depreciation1.801.781.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.428.026.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.503.82-1.21
    Other Income0.410.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.913.96-1.13
    Interest6.125.725.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.21-1.75-7.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.21-1.75-7.07
    Tax-0.15-0.47-2.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-1.28-5.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-1.28-5.06
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.66-2.60
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.66-2.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.66-2.60
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.66-2.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm