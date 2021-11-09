HB Estate Dev Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, up 145.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in September 2021 up 145.58% from Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2021 up 34.97% from Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021 up 138.74% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 13.60 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)