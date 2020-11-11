HB Estate Dev Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in September 2020 down 77.82% from Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2020 down 338.28% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020 down 125.74% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2019.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 8.03 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.30% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.