HB Estate Dev Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in September 2020 down 77.82% from Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2020 down 338.28% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020 down 125.74% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2019.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 8.03 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.30% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.90
|1.34
|22.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.90
|1.34
|22.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|0.15
|2.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.73
|3.15
|4.87
|Depreciation
|3.54
|3.51
|3.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|1.91
|7.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.48
|-7.38
|3.78
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.47
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|-6.91
|3.90
|Interest
|5.40
|5.74
|6.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.85
|-12.65
|-2.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.85
|-12.65
|-2.43
|Tax
|-3.07
|-3.13
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.78
|-9.52
|-1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.78
|-9.52
|-1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-4.89
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-4.89
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-4.89
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-4.89
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm