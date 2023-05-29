HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.80 crore, up 89.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.80 crore in March 2023 up 89.21% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2023 down 321.9% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 177.19% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 30.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 82.25% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.80
|27.70
|14.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.80
|27.70
|14.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.57
|2.80
|1.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.75
|4.67
|3.74
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.79
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.30
|9.66
|5.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.33
|8.79
|1.84
|Other Income
|1.87
|0.21
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.20
|9.00
|2.22
|Interest
|6.30
|6.38
|5.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.91
|2.61
|-3.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.91
|2.61
|-3.67
|Tax
|14.32
|0.49
|-0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.42
|2.13
|-2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.42
|2.13
|-2.71
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.87
|1.09
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-5.87
|1.09
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.87
|1.09
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-5.87
|1.09
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited