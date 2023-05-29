English
    HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.80 crore, up 89.21% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.80 crore in March 2023 up 89.21% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2023 down 321.9% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 177.19% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.

    HB Estate Dev shares closed at 30.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 82.25% over the last 12 months.

    HB Estate Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.8027.7014.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.8027.7014.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.572.801.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.754.673.74
    Depreciation1.861.791.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.309.665.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.338.791.84
    Other Income1.870.210.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.209.002.22
    Interest6.306.385.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.912.61-3.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.912.61-3.67
    Tax14.320.49-0.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.422.13-2.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.422.13-2.71
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.871.09-1.39
    Diluted EPS-5.871.09-1.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.871.09-1.39
    Diluted EPS-5.871.09-1.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am