 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.70 crore, up 55.63% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.70 crore in March 2022 up 55.63% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022 up 4333.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 16.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 56.07% over the last 12 months.

HB Estate Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.70 18.62 9.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.70 18.62 9.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.69 2.46 1.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.74 3.88 3.28
Depreciation 1.77 1.84 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.65 6.30 4.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.84 4.13 -3.13
Other Income 0.38 0.60 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.22 4.74 -2.94
Interest 5.89 6.42 5.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.67 -1.68 -8.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.67 -1.68 -8.86
Tax -0.96 -0.50 -2.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.71 -1.18 -6.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.71 -1.18 -6.71
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 -0.61 -3.45
Diluted EPS -1.39 -0.61 -3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 -0.61 -3.45
Diluted EPS -1.39 -0.61 -3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #HB Estate Dev #HB Estate Developers #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.