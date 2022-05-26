HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.70 crore, up 55.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.70 crore in March 2022 up 55.63% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022 up 4333.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 16.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 56.07% over the last 12 months.