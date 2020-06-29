HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, down 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in March 2020 down 29.47% from Rs. 24.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2020 down 1585.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2020 down 59.58% from Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2019.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 6.46 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -45.94% over the last 12 months.