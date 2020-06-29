HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, down 29.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in March 2020 down 29.47% from Rs. 24.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2020 down 1585.22% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2020 down 59.58% from Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2019.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 6.46 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -45.94% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.41
|23.35
|24.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.41
|23.35
|24.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.74
|2.27
|2.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.19
|5.08
|5.12
|Depreciation
|3.53
|3.52
|3.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.89
|6.53
|7.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|5.95
|6.91
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.74
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|6.69
|7.89
|Interest
|5.82
|6.36
|6.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.75
|0.32
|1.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.75
|0.32
|1.31
|Tax
|-1.20
|0.26
|1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.55
|0.06
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.55
|0.06
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.03
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.03
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.03
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.03
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:44 am