HB Estate Dev Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.69 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.69 crore in March 2019 up 9.49% from Rs. 22.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 104.17% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2019 up 89.35% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2018.

HB Estate Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2018.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 11.67 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months