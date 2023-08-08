HB Estate Dev Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.93 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.93 crore in June 2023 up 22.18% from Rs. 19.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 5.68% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 28.75% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 33.92 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.22% returns over the last 6 months and 126.13% over the last 12 months.