HB Estate Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 285.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in June 2022 up 285.11% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 80.94% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 up 397.41% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 17.95 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.

HB Estate Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.59 14.70 5.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.59 14.70 5.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.95 1.69 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.01 3.74 3.33
Depreciation 1.78 1.77 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.02 5.65 3.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.82 1.84 -4.30
Other Income 0.15 0.38 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.96 2.22 -3.80
Interest 5.72 5.89 5.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.75 -3.67 -9.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.75 -3.67 -9.58
Tax -0.47 -0.96 -2.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.28 -2.71 -6.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.28 -2.71 -6.73
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -1.39 -3.46
Diluted EPS -0.66 -1.39 -3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 -1.39 -3.46
Diluted EPS -0.66 -1.39 -3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
