HB Estate Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 285.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in June 2022 up 285.11% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 80.94% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 up 397.41% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 17.95 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.