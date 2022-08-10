HB Estate Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 285.11% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in June 2022 up 285.11% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 80.94% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 up 397.41% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 17.95 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.59
|14.70
|5.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.59
|14.70
|5.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.95
|1.69
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.01
|3.74
|3.33
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.77
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.02
|5.65
|3.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.82
|1.84
|-4.30
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.38
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.96
|2.22
|-3.80
|Interest
|5.72
|5.89
|5.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-3.67
|-9.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|-3.67
|-9.58
|Tax
|-0.47
|-0.96
|-2.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-2.71
|-6.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-2.71
|-6.73
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-1.39
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-1.39
|-3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-1.39
|-3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-1.39
|-3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited