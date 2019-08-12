HB Estate Dev Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore, down 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.20 crore in June 2019 down 3.45% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2019 up 19.69% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2019 up 9.28% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2018.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 9.71 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and -38.15% over the last 12 months.