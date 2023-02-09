HB Estate Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 48.81% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 27.70 21.34 18.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 27.70 21.34 18.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.80 2.25 2.46 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.67 4.37 3.88 Depreciation 1.79 1.80 1.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.66 8.42 6.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.79 4.50 4.13 Other Income 0.21 0.41 0.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.00 4.91 4.74 Interest 6.38 6.12 6.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.61 -1.21 -1.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.61 -1.21 -1.68 Tax 0.49 -0.15 -0.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.13 -1.06 -1.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.13 -1.06 -1.18 Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61 Diluted EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61 Diluted EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited