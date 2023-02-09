English
    HB Estate Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 48.81% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in December 2022 up 48.81% from Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 280.36% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2021.
    HB Estate Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.HB Estate Dev shares closed at 23.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.06% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.
    HB Estate Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.7021.3418.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.7021.3418.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.802.252.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.373.88
    Depreciation1.791.801.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.668.426.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.794.504.13
    Other Income0.210.410.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.004.914.74
    Interest6.386.126.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.61-1.21-1.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.61-1.21-1.68
    Tax0.49-0.15-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.13-1.06-1.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.13-1.06-1.18
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    Diluted EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    Diluted EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited