HB Estate Dev Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 48.81% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in December 2022 up 48.81% from Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 280.36% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2021.
HB Estate Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.
|HB Estate Dev shares closed at 23.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.06% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.70
|21.34
|18.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.70
|21.34
|18.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.80
|2.25
|2.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.67
|4.37
|3.88
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.80
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.66
|8.42
|6.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.79
|4.50
|4.13
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.41
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.00
|4.91
|4.74
|Interest
|6.38
|6.12
|6.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.61
|-1.21
|-1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.61
|-1.21
|-1.68
|Tax
|0.49
|-0.15
|-0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.13
|-1.06
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.13
|-1.06
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.09
|-0.54
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.09
|-0.54
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.09
|-0.54
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.09
|-0.54
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited