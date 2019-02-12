HB Estate Dev Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in December 2018 down 0.79% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 75.88% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2018 up 26.43% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2017.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 11.67 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.31% returns over the last 6 months and -52.07% over the last 12 months.