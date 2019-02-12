HB Estate Dev Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in December 2018 down 0.79% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 75.88% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2018 up 26.43% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2017.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 11.67 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.31% returns over the last 6 months and -52.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|HB Estate Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.52
|21.12
|23.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.52
|21.12
|23.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.32
|1.96
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.68
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.82
|4.90
|4.80
|Depreciation
|3.58
|3.57
|3.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.53
|8.30
|8.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.27
|-0.29
|3.87
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.13
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.56
|-0.16
|4.44
|Interest
|7.06
|7.14
|7.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-7.30
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|-7.30
|-3.49
|Tax
|0.20
|-1.74
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-5.56
|-2.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-5.56
|-2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|16.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-2.86
|-1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-2.86
|-1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-2.86
|-1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-2.86
|-1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited