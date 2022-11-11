HB Estate Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore, up 77.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.34 crore in September 2022 up 77.26% from Rs. 12.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 79.09% from Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2022 up 806.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 21.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 52.08% over the last 12 months.