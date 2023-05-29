HB Estate Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.80 crore, up 89.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.80 crore in March 2023 up 89.21% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2023 down 321.9% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2023 up 177.19% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 30.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 82.25% over the last 12 months.