HB Estate Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.70 crore, up 55.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.70 crore in March 2022 up 55.63% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022 up 4333.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
HB Estate Dev shares closed at 16.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 56.07% over the last 12 months.
|HB Estate Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.70
|18.62
|9.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.70
|18.62
|9.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.69
|2.46
|1.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.74
|3.88
|3.28
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.84
|3.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.65
|6.30
|4.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.84
|4.13
|-3.13
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.60
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|4.74
|-2.94
|Interest
|5.89
|6.42
|5.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-1.68
|-8.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.67
|-1.68
|-8.86
|Tax
|-0.96
|-0.50
|-2.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.71
|-1.18
|-6.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.71
|-1.18
|-6.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.71
|-1.18
|-6.71
|Equity Share Capital
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.61
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.61
|-3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.61
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.61
|-3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited