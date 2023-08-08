English
    HB Estate Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.93 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.93 crore in June 2023 up 22.18% from Rs. 19.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 5.68% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 28.75% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022.

    HB Estate Dev shares closed at 33.92 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.22% returns over the last 6 months and 126.13% over the last 12 months.

    HB Estate Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9327.8019.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9327.8019.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.142.571.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.554.754.01
    Depreciation1.831.861.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0711.308.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.347.333.82
    Other Income0.221.870.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.569.203.96
    Interest6.226.305.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.662.91-1.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.662.91-1.75
    Tax0.5514.32-0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-11.42-1.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-11.42-1.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.21-11.42-1.28
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-5.87-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.62-5.87-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-5.87-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.62-5.87-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #HB Estate Dev #HB Estate Developers #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:44 pm

