English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HB Estate Dev Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 285.11% Y-o-Y

    August 26, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in June 2022 up 285.11% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 80.94% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022 up 397.41% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

    HB Estate Dev shares closed at 21.55 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.14% returns over the last 6 months and 75.63% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    HB Estate Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.5914.705.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.5914.705.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.951.690.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.013.743.33
    Depreciation1.781.771.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.025.653.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.821.84-4.30
    Other Income0.150.380.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.962.22-3.80
    Interest5.725.895.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.75-3.67-9.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.75-3.67-9.58
    Tax-0.47-0.96-2.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-2.71-6.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-2.71-6.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.28-2.71-6.73
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-1.39-3.46
    Diluted EPS-0.66-1.39-3.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-1.39-3.46
    Diluted EPS-0.66-1.39-3.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #HB Estate Dev #HB Estate Developers #Results
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.