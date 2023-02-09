 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HB Estate Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 48.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in December 2022 up 48.81% from Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 280.36% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2021.

HB Estate Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.70 21.34 18.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.70 21.34 18.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.80 2.25 2.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.67 4.37 3.88
Depreciation 1.79 1.80 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.66 8.42 6.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.79 4.50 4.13
Other Income 0.21 0.41 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.00 4.91 4.74
Interest 6.38 6.12 6.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.61 -1.21 -1.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.61 -1.21 -1.68
Tax 0.49 -0.15 -0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.13 -1.06 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.13 -1.06 -1.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.13 -1.06 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61
Diluted EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61
Diluted EPS 1.09 -0.54 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited