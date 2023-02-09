English
    HB Estate Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 48.81% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HB Estate Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in December 2022 up 48.81% from Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 280.36% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2021.

    HB Estate Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.7021.3418.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.7021.3418.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.802.252.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.373.88
    Depreciation1.791.801.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.668.426.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.794.504.13
    Other Income0.210.410.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.004.914.74
    Interest6.386.126.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.61-1.21-1.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.61-1.21-1.68
    Tax0.49-0.15-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.13-1.06-1.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.13-1.06-1.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.13-1.06-1.18
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    Diluted EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    Diluted EPS1.09-0.54-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
