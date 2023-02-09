HB Estate Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, up 48.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in December 2022 up 48.81% from Rs. 18.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 280.36% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2021.

HB Estate Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.

Read More

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 23.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.06% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.