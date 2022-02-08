HB Estate Dev Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.62 crore, up 113.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.62 crore in December 2021 up 113.48% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 up 81.46% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2021 up 2641.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

HB Estate Dev shares closed at 18.95 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.57% returns over the last 6 months and 85.06% over the last 12 months.