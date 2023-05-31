English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hazoor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.67 crore, up 117.87% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hazoor Multi Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.67 crore in March 2023 up 117.87% from Rs. 89.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2023 up 699.35% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2023 up 547.41% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

    Hazoor EPS has increased to Rs. 16.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2022.

    Hazoor shares closed at 139.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.98% returns over the last 6 months and 506.26% over the last 12 months.

    Hazoor Multi Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.67189.0389.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.67189.0389.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.340.562.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.490.05
    Depreciation0.040.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.19169.9783.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5517.993.58
    Other Income0.170.070.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7218.063.65
    Interest0.520.390.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.2017.673.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.2017.673.04
    Tax6.034.490.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1713.172.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1713.172.15
    Equity Share Capital11.4210.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8012.982.12
    Diluted EPS16.8012.982.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8012.982.12
    Diluted EPS16.8012.982.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm