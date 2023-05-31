Hazoor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.67 crore, up 117.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.67 crore in March 2023 up 117.87% from Rs. 89.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2023 up 699.35% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2023 up 547.41% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

Hazoor EPS has increased to Rs. 16.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2022.

Hazoor shares closed at 139.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.98% returns over the last 6 months and 506.26% over the last 12 months.