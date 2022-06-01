Hazoor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.35 crore, up 271.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.35 crore in March 2022 up 271.19% from Rs. 24.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 up 267.35% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022 up 336.9% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Hazoor EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Hazoor shares closed at 27.10 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.69% returns over the last 6 months and 249.68% over the last 12 months.