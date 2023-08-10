English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hazoor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.40 crore, down 19.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hazoor Multi Projects are:Net Sales at Rs 162.40 crore in June 2023 down 19.9% from Rs. 202.76 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.34 crore in June 2023 up 251.99% from Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.51 crore in June 2023 up 236.72% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022.
    Hazoor EPS has increased to Rs. 17.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in June 2022.Hazoor shares closed at 126.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 160.84% over the last 12 months.
    Hazoor Multi Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.40194.67202.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.40194.67202.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods132.021.341.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----5.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.550.44
    Depreciation0.050.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.62169.19197.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3423.558.17
    Other Income0.120.17-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4623.728.15
    Interest0.220.520.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2423.207.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2423.207.74
    Tax6.906.031.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3417.175.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3417.175.78
    Equity Share Capital11.4211.4210.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.8216.805.69
    Diluted EPS17.8216.805.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.8216.805.69
    Diluted EPS17.8216.805.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hazoor #Hazoor Multi Projects #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!