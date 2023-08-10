Hazoor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.40 crore, down 19.9% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 162.40 194.67 202.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 162.40 194.67 202.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 132.02 1.34 1.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -5.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.37 0.55 0.44 Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.62 169.19 197.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.34 23.55 8.17 Other Income 0.12 0.17 -0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.46 23.72 8.15 Interest 0.22 0.52 0.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.24 23.20 7.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.24 23.20 7.74 Tax 6.90 6.03 1.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.34 17.17 5.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.34 17.17 5.78 Equity Share Capital 11.42 11.42 10.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.82 16.80 5.69 Diluted EPS 17.82 16.80 5.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.82 16.80 5.69 Diluted EPS 17.82 16.80 5.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited