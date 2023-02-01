 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hazoor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.03 crore, up 3447.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hazoor Multi Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.03 crore in December 2022 up 3447.34% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2022 up 8566.58% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2022 up 6360.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Hazoor Multi Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.03 189.34 5.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.03 189.34 5.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 4.05 1.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 6.12 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.46 0.07
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.97 165.82 3.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.99 12.86 0.26
Other Income 0.07 0.16 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.06 13.02 0.27
Interest 0.39 0.38 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.67 12.64 0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.67 12.64 0.26
Tax 4.49 3.18 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.17 9.46 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.17 9.46 0.15
Equity Share Capital 10.15 10.15 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.98 9.32 0.15
Diluted EPS 12.98 9.32 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.98 9.32 0.15
Diluted EPS 12.98 9.32 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited