Hazoor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.03 crore, up 3447.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.03 crore in December 2022 up 3447.34% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2022 up 8566.58% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2022 up 6360.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Hazoor EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

