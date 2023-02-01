English
    Hazoor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.03 crore, up 3447.34% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hazoor Multi Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.03 crore in December 2022 up 3447.34% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2022 up 8566.58% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2022 up 6360.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    Hazoor Multi Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.03189.345.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.03189.345.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.564.051.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--6.120.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.460.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.97165.823.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9912.860.26
    Other Income0.070.160.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0613.020.27
    Interest0.390.380.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6712.640.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.6712.640.26
    Tax4.493.180.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.179.460.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.179.460.15
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.989.320.15
    Diluted EPS12.989.320.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.989.320.15
    Diluted EPS12.989.320.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited