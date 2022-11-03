 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hawkins Cooker Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.33 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.33 crore in September 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 266.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 26.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 38.68 crore in September 2021.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 58.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.62 in September 2021.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,013.80 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.71% returns over the last 6 months and -4.48% over the last 12 months.

Hawkins Cooker
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.33 197.74 266.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.33 197.74 266.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.21 90.20 94.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.75 27.32 40.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.74 -22.78 -0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.12 27.17 28.37
Depreciation 1.85 1.86 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.69 42.49 65.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.97 31.48 35.44
Other Income 0.75 0.75 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.72 32.23 37.02
Interest 1.39 1.31 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.33 30.92 35.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.33 30.92 35.23
Tax 10.51 7.85 8.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.82 23.07 26.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.82 23.07 26.24
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 207.89 207.89 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 58.28 43.62 49.62
Diluted EPS 58.28 43.62 49.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 58.28 43.62 49.62
Diluted EPS 58.28 43.62 49.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
