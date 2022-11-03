Hawkins Cooker Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.33 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.33 crore in September 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 266.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 26.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 38.68 crore in September 2021.

Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 58.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.62 in September 2021.

Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,013.80 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.71% returns over the last 6 months and -4.48% over the last 12 months.