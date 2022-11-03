English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hawkins Cooker Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.33 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.33 crore in September 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 266.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 26.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 38.68 crore in September 2021.

    Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 58.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 49.62 in September 2021.

    Close

    Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,013.80 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.71% returns over the last 6 months and -4.48% over the last 12 months.

    Hawkins Cooker
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.33197.74266.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.33197.74266.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.2190.2094.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.7527.3240.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.74-22.78-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1227.1728.37
    Depreciation1.851.861.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.6942.4965.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.9731.4835.44
    Other Income0.750.751.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7232.2337.02
    Interest1.391.311.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3330.9235.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.3330.9235.23
    Tax10.517.858.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.8223.0726.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.8223.0726.24
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves207.89207.89--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.2843.6249.62
    Diluted EPS58.2843.6249.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.2843.6249.62
    Diluted EPS58.2843.6249.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Hawkins Cooker #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm